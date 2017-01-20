Provorov has 11 points, 35 shots and 50 blocked shots with an average of 22:29 of ice time per game through his past 22 games dating back to Dec. 1.

The rookie is logging huge minutes and turning into a solid cross-category contributor already. There was never any doubting Provorov's talent and bright future, but he's fast-tracked the timeline. He's a solid own in deep yearly leagues and even some shallower settings that reward his multi-category coverage. He also might be slightly undervalued in keeper/dynasty circles, so it's worth checking in on the asking price.