Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores twice in losing effort

Voracek scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Wednesday's loss to New York.

It was too little, too late for the star winger, but at least he snapped his four-game point drought and nine-game scoreless stretch. Still, despite his recent struggles, Voracek boasts a rock-solid 13 goals, 37 points and 136 shots through 40 games this season. His minus-11 rating is an eye sore, but otherwise, Voracek remains a high-end scorer and fantasy asset.