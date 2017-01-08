Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Second-straight two-point game
Voracek recorded his second-straight two-point game Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the Lightning.
Voracek has returned to the lofty heights of his 81-point 2014-15 season. His 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) vault him into a tie with three other skaters for seventh overall in NHL scoring.
