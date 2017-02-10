Weal was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

While there's no guarantee that he'll be in the lineup against the Sharks on Saturday, Weal ascends to the NHL in the wake of news that Travis Konecny will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. Detractors of Weal are quick to point out his diminutive stature -- he's 5-foot-10 and 179 pounds -- as a limiting factor, but that seems overblown, as he's shredded AHL competition to the tune of 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 43 games this season.