Weal signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.

Weal was able to play 23 NHL games in 2016-17, scoring eight goals and recording four helpers. When in the lineup, he manned the power play and fired 49 shots on goal. What made him worthy of free-agency hype, though, was the way he tore up the minors, scoring 15 goals and 47 points in 43 games for AHL Lehigh Valley. Weal is due to get a good shot at some serious NHL time in 2017-18 now that Brayden Schenn has been traded to the Blues.