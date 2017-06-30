Flyers' Jordan Weal: Staying put in Philly
Weal signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.
Weal was able to play 23 NHL games in 2016-17, scoring eight goals and recording four helpers. When in the lineup, he manned the power play and fired 49 shots on goal. What made him worthy of free-agency hype, though, was the way he tore up the minors, scoring 15 goals and 47 points in 43 games for AHL Lehigh Valley. Weal is due to get a good shot at some serious NHL time in 2017-18 now that Brayden Schenn has been traded to the Blues.
More News
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Heading for free agency•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Back to full health•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Sidelined by flu Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Goal-scoring streak sits at four games•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Singlehandedly salvages win Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Ready to roll Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...