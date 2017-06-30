Weal signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports.

Weal was able to play 23 NHL games in 2016-17, scoring eight goals and recording four helpers. When in the lineup, he manned the power play and fired 49 shots on goal. What made him worthy of free-agency hype, though, was the way he tore up the minors, scoring 15 goals and 47 points in 43 games for AHL Lehigh Valley. Weal is due to get a good shot at some serious NHL time in 2017-18 now that Brayden Schenn has been traded to the Blues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...