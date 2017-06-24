Ustimenko was drafted 80th overall by the Flyers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ustimenko is a 6-foot-3, 189-pound goalie who played for MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg in the MHL last season. There, he recorded a 1.74 GAA and .938 save percentage in 27 games last season and got into two games for Team Russia at the World Junior Championships (0.50 GAA, .984 save percentage). Ustimenko is extremely athletic, tracks pucks well and controls rebounds effectively.

