Alt (upper body) has been cleared to play, but the Flyers waived him Thursday in order clear a roster spot for Roman Lyubimov, CSN Philadelphia reports.

Alt has yet to play this season; he'd been on the non-roster injured list prior to getting waived. If the 25-year-old rearguard goes unclaimed Friday, he'll report to AHL Lehigh Valley. For what it's worth, GM Ron Hextall said Alt "does have intangibles that are good for a locker room and good for a team."