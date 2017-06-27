Flyers' Mark Alt: Staying in Philly
Alt signed a one-year contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Although he's only played in one NHL game, the 25-year-old will stay in Philadelphia for at least one more year. He'll likely continue spending most of his time in the AHL, where he's recorded 40 points over the past three seasons. Alt's best opportunity for ice time will come if Nick Schultz and Michael Del Zotto sign with other clubs once free agency opens July 1, which they're fully expected to do.
