Streit (shoulder) could return Wednesday versus the Blues, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers receive plenty of offensive support from their blueliners, with Streit certainly in the equation as he's tied with teammate Shayne Gostisbehere for the team lead at 16 points (five goals, 11 assists). Streit's injury caused him to miss five games leading up to the holiday break.

