Flyers' Mark Streit: Listed on injured reserve
Streit (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The move to IR does not change the timetable for Streit's return, but rather affords the Flyers some flexibility with their roster while he remains on the shelf. You shouldn't expect to see the 39-year-old back in action until at least after the NHL's Christmas break, with his first possible chance coming Dec. 28 in St. Louis.
