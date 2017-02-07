Streit quarterbacked the No. 1 power-play unit and received 6:49 of ice time with the man advantage against St. Louis on Monday, but he failed to find the scoresheet or register a point for the second consecutive game.

With Shayne Gostisbehere sitting in the press box the past three games, Streit has been promoted to the No. 1 power-play unit, but it hasn't been much of a fantasy boon for the 39-year-old defenseman. Additionally, Philadelphia has failed to score a goal in consecutive games, so Gostisbehere has a good shot of returning to the lineup and bumping Streit from the top power-play unit. Streit is having a respectable offensive campaign with five goals and 20 points, but his supporting statistics are underwhelming, and he's clearly past his prime. He shouldn't be a priority in most seasonal leagues or daily contests.