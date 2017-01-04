Streit (shoulder) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

This transaction was made in order for the Flyers to have cap relief against the upper limit and in conjunction with goalie Michal Neuvirth's (lower body) activation from injured reserve. Streit was placed on LTIR with the expectation that he'll be out for at least 10 games and 24 calendar days; the veteran scoring defenseman has already missed the last eight contests with the Flyers only winning two of those games.