Streit (shoulder) is listed among the injured for Friday's game against the Sharks, NHL.com reports.

Make that seven straight absences for the veteran defenseman, whose next chance to suit up for a game will be Sunday against the Ducks. When healthy, Streit is a scoring threat from the back line, as he has buried five goals on 57 shots for an 8.8 shooting percentage -- he's quite the accurate shooter for a rearguard.