Streit (shoulder) will not play Wednesday versus the Blues, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Streit is said to be getting close to returning the lineup, and now he'll set his sights on Friday's game against the Sharks. The 38-year-old has proven that he can still be productive offensively despite the old hockey age, as he's working at a little better than a half point per game clip this season.