Flyers' Mark Streit: Ruled out Wednesday
Streit (shoulder) will not play Wednesday versus the Blues, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Streit is said to be getting close to returning the lineup, and now he'll set his sights on Friday's game against the Sharks. The 38-year-old has proven that he can still be productive offensively despite the old hockey age, as he's working at a little better than a half point per game clip this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Eyeing return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Listed on injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Set to miss around two weeks•
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Has sprained shoulder•
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Breaks out of slump with two-point effort•
-
Flyers' Mark Streit: Collects three points Tuesday•