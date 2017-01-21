Read (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup versus the Devils on Saturday evening, Philly.com reports.

Under normal circumstances, fantasy owners of Read would be excited about his line assignment with savvy veteran Claude Giroux and the instinctual Michael Raffl, but Grioux hasn't been playing a lick of defense as evidenced by his minus-12 rating in the past 10 games, and Raffl hasn't hit the scoresheet in the last five. Still, Read -- with his impressive speed on the rush and ability to play in all situations -- could prove to be the ingredient the Flyers had been missing on the path to success.