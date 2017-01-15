Read (lower body) is not in the lineup again for Sunday's contest against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Read skipped Saturday's game against Boston due to the lower-body ailment and it appears he'll rest through the team's bye week. Following Sunday's contest, the Flyers don' play again until next Saturday against the Devils, giving the veteran plenty of time to heal. The team should update the veteran's status ahead of the game, but his 11 points (six goals, five assists) don't make Read the most intriguing of fantasy options.