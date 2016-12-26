Read (oblique) could return as soon as Wednesday versus the Blues, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Read would beat his initial four-week return timetable if he does lace up for the next game. The Ontario native came out like gangbusters to start the season, dropping five goals in his first five games, but he's only registered one goal and four helpers in 22 games since then. Read is used in all situations, which adds to his intrigue in fantasy hockey, though this latest injury that has kept him off the ice for the past nine games, coupled with his enigmatic ways, means you'll want to roster him only in deep formats.