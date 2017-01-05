Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Busts slump with assist in loss

Del Zotto fired four shots on net and picked up an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

It was his first point in eight contests, but Del Zotto stayed active through the prior seven, skating more than 20 minutes a game and seeing steady time on the power play. With 10 points in 23 contests, DZ's been helpful to owners in deeper fantasy formats -- especially those that count hits, as he's racked up 85 already.