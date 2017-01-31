Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Full participant in practice Monday
Del Zotto (lower body) returned to practice Monday, CSN Philly reports.
The 26-year-old has been shelved for the team's previous three games after blocking a shot on Jan. 21 versus the Devils. Del Zotto was a full participant in practice, but -- according to the report -- he's more likely to return Thursday at home against Montreal than Tuesday in Carolina.
More News
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Out again Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Busts slump with assist in loss•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Producing steadily since return•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Will play Saturday•