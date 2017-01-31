Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Full participant in practice Monday

Del Zotto (lower body) returned to practice Monday, CSN Philly reports.

The 26-year-old has been shelved for the team's previous three games after blocking a shot on Jan. 21 versus the Devils. Del Zotto was a full participant in practice, but -- according to the report -- he's more likely to return Thursday at home against Montreal than Tuesday in Carolina.

