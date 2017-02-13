Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Healthy enough to play

Del Zotto (lower body) has been cleared to return to action, but will remain out of the lineup against the Flames on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Del Zotto's nine-game absence clearly did not help his case for a spot on the bench, serving only to compound the issues related to his 15-outing goal drought. Over the stretch, the defender managed a lone helper, racked up 12 PIM, and earned a minus-9 rating. With the emergence Ivan Provorov and Brandon Manning, it may take an injury for Del Zotto to work his way back onto the ice.