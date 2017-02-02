Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Out again Thursday

Del Zotto (lower body) remains sidelined for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Del Zotto hasn't produced offensively nearly as much over the past couple seasons, but has tallied 10 points in 30 contests so far this season. However, he's averaged just 42 seconds per game on the man advantage, suggesting his role in that regard has been reduced. The 26-year-old defenseman still provides a physical presence with 110 hits already this season, but his ice time has been substantially reduced from the previous campaigns. Del Zotto's next chance to retake the ice comes Saturday against the Kings, which could be a possibility after he practiced in full Monday.