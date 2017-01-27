Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Out again Thursday

Del Zotto (lower body) won't play Thursday against Toronto.

Del Zotto will miss a third consecutive game Thursday, and remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. His absence will continue to test Philadelphia's depth at defense, but his limited offensive production -- 10 points in 30 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.

