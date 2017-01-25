Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Out with lower-body ailment
Del Zotto will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers due to a lower-body injury.
Del Zotto is day-to-day and with the Flyers heading into a back-to-back, his status for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs should probably be considered questionable at best. Considering his limited production -- just 10 points on the year -- the blueliner can likely be left off most fantasy lineups.
