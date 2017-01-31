Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Still not ready to return

Del Zotto (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Carolina.

Del Zotto will miss a fourth consecutive game Tuesday, but he practiced fully Monday, and could return to Philadelphia's lineup as soon as Thursday against the Canadiens. Brandon Manning will likely continue to skate with Shayne Gostisbehere on the Flyers' top pairing while Del Zotto is in recovery mode.

