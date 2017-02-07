Raffl contributed two hits and two blocked shots Monday, but was held off the scoresheet in the 2-0 home loss to the Blues.

Don't let that top-line assignment with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek fool you; Raffl is barely moving the puck. The versatile winger only has two points in 16 games this calendar year, not to mention a minus-5 rating over that span. Worse yet, he hasn't factored into a goal since Jan. 8. With the Flyers owning a minus-20 goal differential and struggling to gain steam in a super-competitive Metropolitan Division, it's advised that you consider alternatives to Raffl.