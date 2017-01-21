Flyers' Michael Raffl: Practices with new-look top line
Raffl skated with Claude Giroux and Matt Read during Friday's practice, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Raffl and Giroux have been spending most of their time with Jakub Voracek or Wayne Simmonds this season, but the switch to Read is new. It also likely isn't as dangerous of a trio. Raffl is currently sporting a five-game point drought and has just eight goals and 11 points through 36 games this season. The 28-year-old winger isn't a viable fantasy asset in most settings.
