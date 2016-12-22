Raffl scored a second-period goal during Wednesday's win over Washington to snap a five-game pointless stretch.

Raffl continues to see the majority of his even-strength minutes with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, but it hasn't helped the 28-year-old Austrian's fantasy results. There are very few seasonal fantasy settings where Raffl moves the needle, but he checks out as a potential low-priced flier in daily contests as long as he's lining up with Giroux and Voracek.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola