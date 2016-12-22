Raffl scored a second-period goal during Wednesday's win over Washington to snap a five-game pointless stretch.

Raffl continues to see the majority of his even-strength minutes with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, but it hasn't helped the 28-year-old Austrian's fantasy results. There are very few seasonal fantasy settings where Raffl moves the needle, but he checks out as a potential low-priced flier in daily contests as long as he's lining up with Giroux and Voracek.