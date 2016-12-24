Flyers' Michael Raffl: Will miss extended time
Raffl left Thursday night's game against the Devils with a lower-body injury and will be out 1-to-2 weeks, per GM Ron Hextall.
Raffl had been experiencing a slump prior to going down with the injury, scoring just one goal in his last seven games. Luckily for him, the NHL's Christmas break will afford him some time to get healthy, so hopefully he can return to action without missing too many games.
