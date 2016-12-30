Flyers' Michael Raffl: Will return to action Friday
Raffl will return to the top line on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 28-year-old only missed one game during his one week injury recovery, so owners should be thankful for the NHL's Christmas break. His nine points in 27 games aren't too great, however, so he might not be a great start in most leagues.
