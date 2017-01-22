Neuvirth (undisclosed) is in the lineup and will be the backup goalie to Steve Mason for Sunday's game against the Islanders.

Neuvirth was pulled for precautionary reasons on Saturday night, but it never seemed as though he was in danger of missing time due to injury. He's not a viable goalie in the majority of fantasy leagues.

