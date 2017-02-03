Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Barely tested in win over Habs
Neuvirth stopped 15 of 16 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Montreal.
The Habs didn't give him a whole lot of trouble in general, and they particularly didn't elevate their game when they were trailing in the third period. That's depressing for their fans, but it's great news for Neuvirth, who's now delivered two consecutive wins against ostensibly tough Canadian opponents. He may be starting to carve some playing time away from the highly inconsistent Steve Mason.
