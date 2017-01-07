Neuvirth led his team out on the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, indicating that he'll be the home starter against the Lightning for the matinee, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

This will be Neuvirth's first start since sustaining a lower-body ailment in a Nov. 12 contest against the Wild, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares after such a long layoff. Saturday's slate features 12 games in total, meaning daily players have a wealth of options to choose from if gun-shy about Neuvirth, who went 4-2-0 with an ugly 3.54 GAA in nine games prior to the injury.