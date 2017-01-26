Neuvirth will be between the posts for Thursday night's home game against Toronto, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Despite a 6-4-0 record to this point, Neuvirth has not been a solid option at goalie this season as his .877 save percentage and 3.38 GAA will attest to. The 28-year-old Czech national was able to get wins while the Flyers' offense was hot early in the season, but as the offense has started to taper, so too has Neuvirth's win count. He'll face a hot Maple Leafs offense Thursday that is averaging 3.73 goals per game in January.