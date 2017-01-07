Neuvirth was recently activated from injured reserve after dealing with a significant lower-body injury, and he's likely to start Saturday's home game against the Lightning, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth hasn't played in 24 games, forcing the Flyers to rely heavily on Steve Mason with Anthony Stolarz -- who's since been returned to AHL Lehigh Valley -- having been thrown into the mix for four contests of his own. Before sustaining his injury, Neuvirth went 4-2-0, albeit with a putrid 3.54 GAA and .859 save percentage, so he has his work cut out for him to salvage the season.