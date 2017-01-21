Neuvirth was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Devils, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.

Neuvirth struggled in his last start, surrendering five goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The 28-year-old backstop will look to pick up his seventh win of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with a Devils team that's only averaging 2.04 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.