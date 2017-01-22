Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Leaves game for precautionary reasons
Neuvirth was removed from Saturday's game after two periods for precautionary reasons, reports NHL.com. He had made 22 saves and allowed three goals.
He had missed 24 games earlier this season because of a left knee injury, so this may be related to that. Unfortunately, there was no update after the game on Neuvirth's condition.
