Neuvrith delivered 23 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over San Jose.

Neuvirth is 2-1-1 in four games in February and he's allowed just five goals in those four. His game is sharp right now, despite his poor overall stats. There's some real fantasy value in Neuvirth's game right now.

