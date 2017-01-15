Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 33 saves in loss
Neuvirth made 33 saves in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed five goals.
The Bruins were buzzsaws all afternoon and two of the goals came on special teams (one shortie, one power play). Neuvirth's record now sits at 6-3.
