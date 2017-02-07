Neuvirth saved only 14 of 16 shots during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Philadelphia has been shut out in consecutive games, which obviously didn't help Neuvirth's case Monday. He's allowed just five goals through his past four starts with a .943 save percentage and should be owned in most seasonal leagues while playing well. However, it's worth noting that the Flyers have just two games over the next eight days, and Neuvirth and Steve Mason will likely make one start each.