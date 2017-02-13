Neuvirth will defend the cage for Wednesday's tilt in Calgary, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth has been rolling as of late, which is why head coach Dave Hakstol keeps throwing him into the net. In his last five games, Neuvirth has posted a 3-1-1 record to go along with a 1.20 GAA and .946 save percentage. That being said, the Czech netminder's last road start came on Jan. 14, when he allowed five goals and picked up a losing decision. Also, despite the Flames sitting 20th in the league in scoring, they're averaging 3.4 goals per game over their last five.