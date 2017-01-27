Neuvirth made 27 saves and allowed just a single goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Leafs.

Other than William Nylander getting one through him in the second period, Neuvirth was a brick wall. He's been inconsistent since coming back from a long absence due to a knee injury, but this game could be a real sign that the Czech netminder is rounding back into form. He'll get a nice little rest now with the All-Star break starting Friday.