Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns from injured reserve
Neuvirth (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday.
Neuvirth was in a goalie timeshare prior to being sidelined, but he'll likely return to a backup role, considering the way Steve Mason has played lately between the pipes. He'll probably ride the bench Wednesday against the Rangers, but Neuvirth could return to the net in one of the team's back-to-back games either Saturday against Tampa Bay or Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Designated for long-term IR•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sidelined 4-6 weeks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Saturday against Minnesota•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Back in net Saturday•