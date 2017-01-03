Neuvirth (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

Neuvirth was in a goalie timeshare prior to being sidelined, but he'll likely return to a backup role, considering the way Steve Mason has played lately between the pipes. He'll probably ride the bench Wednesday against the Rangers, but Neuvirth could return to the net in one of the team's back-to-back games either Saturday against Tampa Bay or Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.