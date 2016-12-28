Neuvirth (lower body) returned to Flyers' practice Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth missed the team's last 20 games after landing on IR with a lower-body ailment in mid-November. The 28-year-old netminder stated following the practice, "It's been a long time, and for me right now it's about getting back to 100 percent and feeling good about myself again." While he remains without a clear timetable for an official return, it seems he's nearing the tail-end of his rehab.