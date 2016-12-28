Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to practice Tuesday
Neuvirth (lower body) returned to Flyers' practice Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth missed the team's last 20 games after landing on IR with a lower-body ailment in mid-November. The 28-year-old netminder stated following the practice, "It's been a long time, and for me right now it's about getting back to 100 percent and feeling good about myself again." While he remains without a clear timetable for an official return, it seems he's nearing the tail-end of his rehab.
