Neuvirth stopped 14 of 14 shots and all three shootout attempts after entering Thursday's game against Vancouver in the third period, bringing home a 5-4 win.

Atrocious early this season and then injured, Neuvirth returned with a strong outing in a win against Tampa this past weekend. Now that he's delivered a second terrific effort -- while Steve Mason is struggling mightily -- the Czech netminder may have a chance to carve out some more starts in the near future. The Flyers' next four games come in a pair of back-to-back sets (this Saturday and Sunday, then next Saturday and Sunday), so he's essentially guaranteed at least two chances to continue making a good impression.