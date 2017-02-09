Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Slated for backup duties Thursday
Neuvirth (illness) will backup Steve Mason for Thursday's game against the Islanders.
Neuvirth missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but his ailment evidently wasn't overly serious. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to start in goal will come Saturday against San Jose.
