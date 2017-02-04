Neuvirth will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Kings, NHL generalist Chuck Gormley reports.

Neuvirth has been sharp lately, earning wins in back-to-back starts while maintaining a stellar 1.00 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old backstop will look to stay hot in a matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.22 goals per game on the road this season, 25th in the NHL.