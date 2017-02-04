Neuvirth will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Kings, NHL generalist Chuck Gormley reports.

Neuvirth has been sharp lately, earning wins in back-to-back starts while maintaining a stellar 1.00 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old backstop will look to stay hot in a matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.22 goals per game on the road this season, 25th in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola