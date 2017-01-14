Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Saturday in Boston
Neuvirth will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Neuvirth has been razor-sharp of late, posting back-to-back wins while maintaining a fantastic 1.41 GAA and .950 save percentage through his last two outings. The 28-year-old netminder will look to pick up his seventh win of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Bruins team that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this season, 25th in the NHL.
