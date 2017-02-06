Neuvirth will start between the pipes for a third consecutive time Monday against the Blues, CSN Philly reports.

Neuvirth has performed admirably in his last three starts, allowing no more than one goal in each of them. As a result, he will make a third straight start over Steve Mason, and could move into the primary role in the crease if he can continue to produce. He will get a decent shot at another win Monday, facing a Blues club that enters having lost three of its last four games.