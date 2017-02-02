Neuvirth will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The former second-round pick has struggled mightily in 2016-17, just one year after grappling with Steve Mason for Philadelphia's starting job. That said, since returning from injury Jan. 7, Neuvirth has found success at home, going 3-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and .935 save percentage. While Neuvirth will be the home netminder Thursday, Montreal is the seventh-leading goal scoring team in the league and will be getting near point-per-game player Alex Galchenyuk back into their lineup for the game.