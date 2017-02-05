Neuvirth played an outstanding game Saturday, turning away 27 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Kings.

What a tough-luck loss for Neuvirth, who looked like a stud against the powerful Kings. He has allowed just a single goal in each of his last three starts. Neuvirth's line on the season hasn't been great and his save percentage is well below .900. But if the last three games are any indication, he's heating up at exactly the right time. More games may be in store.