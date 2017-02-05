Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tough luck loser in overtime
Neuvirth played an outstanding game Saturday, turning away 27 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Kings.
What a tough-luck loss for Neuvirth, who looked like a stud against the powerful Kings. He has allowed just a single goal in each of his last three starts. Neuvirth's line on the season hasn't been great and his save percentage is well below .900. But if the last three games are any indication, he's heating up at exactly the right time. More games may be in store.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Saturday against LA•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Barely tested in win over Habs•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Thursday's starter•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Quiets Leafs with 27 stops•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Draws start Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Back on bench Sunday•